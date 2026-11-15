These sweet Bangor kitties are waiting patiently at the Bangor Humane Society for someone to bring them home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, one of these cats could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Cayenne~s is an adult shorthaired beauty with a rich brown coat. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can settle in and feel safe. Adult cats like Cayenne~s often adjust well and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Cayenne~s and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Ana is a lovely longhaired white cat with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s an adult girl who would love a quiet home and regular brushing to keep her fur looking its best.

👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Spaz is a sweet senior gray kitty who deserves a soft place to land. Older cats are often calm companions and are so grateful for a warm bed and gentle company.

👉 Meet Spaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Lylla is a striking black-and-white tuxedo cat with medium-length fur. She’s an adult girl who would love a cozy home and a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Lylla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bangor, ME area, consider visiting the Bangor Humane Society or giving them a call at (207) 942-8902 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.