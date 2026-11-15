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🐱 Gentle Bangor Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
These sweet Bangor kitties are waiting patiently at the Bangor Humane Society for someone to bring them home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, one of these cats could be your new best friend.
Cayenne~s
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
Cayenne~s is an adult shorthaired beauty with a rich brown coat. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can settle in and feel safe. Adult cats like Cayenne~s often adjust well and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Cayenne~s and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ana
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
Ana is a lovely longhaired white cat with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s an adult girl who would love a quiet home and regular brushing to keep her fur looking its best.
👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spaz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
Spaz is a sweet senior gray kitty who deserves a soft place to land. Older cats are often calm companions and are so grateful for a warm bed and gentle company.
👉 Meet Spaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lylla
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
Lylla is a striking black-and-white tuxedo cat with medium-length fur. She’s an adult girl who would love a cozy home and a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Lylla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Bangor, ME area, consider visiting the Bangor Humane Society or giving them a call at (207) 942-8902 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.