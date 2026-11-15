Bangor’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travel techs and local dental pros. If you’re in allied health or dentistry, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $2,603 per week

This night-shift ultrasound tech contract lets you explore Bangor while earning strong weekly pay. LRS offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $2,691 per week

Night-shift vascular sono role with a strong weekly package and a set 13-week contract. TRS is an RN-founded staffing company with nationwide assignments and support for imaging pros.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,691 per week

Day-shift general ultrasound tech contract for those who prefer daytime hours. Same strong weekly pay and 13-week structure, with TRS backing you on licensing and placement.

Employer: Maine Dental Group

Location: Bangor, ME (in-person)

Type: Likely Full-time/Part-time clinical

Likely Pay: From $50.00 per hour + $15,000 bonus

Private, family-owned practice offering a big sign-on bonus, competitive pay, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO). Great fit if you’re a warm, patient-focused RDH looking for a stable home office.

Employer: Maine Dental Group

Location: Bangor, ME (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Family-owned practice with a friendly, long-term team, strong benefits, and room to grow. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of experience and X-ray certification, and want stability plus work/life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—doors often open for people who show up early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.