Bangor’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and lead kitchen roles, with room to grow.

Employer: Energy North Group / Haffner’s Tradewinds

Energy North Group / Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$19.00 per hour + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus

+ eligible for Help run the deli in a busy convenience store: make food, serve customers, keep things clean, and follow food safety rules. Company highlights advancement opportunities and offers discounts, fuel perks, and benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Nest Café

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: In-person (schedule not listed; must be available during school breaks )

In-person (schedule not listed; ) Pay: $13.50–$18.00 per hour

Make coffee drinks, smoothies, and breakfast items while running the register and keeping the café tidy. Great fit if you already have barista or café experience and can handle a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

Employer: Sodexo (University of Maine at Augusta – Bangor site)

(University of Maine at Augusta – Bangor site) Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time (mornings, varying days, rotating weekends)

(mornings, varying days, rotating weekends) Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour

Lead daily kitchen operations, supervise cooks, and make sure food quality and safety standards are met. Comes with benefits, paid time off, and training/advancement for someone with 2–4 years of culinary experience and some leadership background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.