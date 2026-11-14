Bangor has a few solid public safety roles open right now, from campus security to state firefighter work. Good mix of entry-level and experienced options.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Bangor, ME (Eastern Maine Community College)

(Eastern Maine Community College) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Overnights – Fri, Mon, Thu 11:00 PM–7:00 AM

Overnight role keeping the EMCC campus safe through patrols, monitoring, and customer service. No experience needed – they’ll train you, and you get weekly pay, benefits, and flexible scheduling within a global security company.

Employer: Allied Universal® Compliance and Investigation Services

Allied Universal® Compliance and Investigation Services Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field-based job doing mobile and stationary surveillance on insurance claims. You’ll work very independently, use video and tech tools, and write clear reports; benefits include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plan, paid holidays, sick time, and vacation accrual.

Employer: State of Maine – Dept. of Defense, Veterans’ and Emergency Management

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.86–$30.21/hour (Grade 17)

(Grade 17) Application window: Opens Nov 13, 2026 – Closes Dec 1, 2026

Hands-on firefighting role covering structural and aircraft fires, crash rescue, and hazmat at a military installation. Comes with strong state benefits: 13 paid holidays, 3+ weeks vacation, sick time, 85–100% paid health insurance, dental, 14.06% retirement contribution, paid parental leave, gym reimbursement, and more.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.