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📣 Bangor, Maine Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bangor’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from local agencies to big national brands. If you like hitting targets and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Manager – Commercial Lines
- Employer: Varney Agency
- Location: Bangor, ME (Maine-wide travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$135,000 base + annual bonus
Lead and coach a team of commercial insurance producers across Maine, set sales goals, and help close larger, complex accounts. This is a leadership role with strong pay, full benefits, and a big say in how the agency grows in key Maine industries.
Sales Representative
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Bangor & Ellsworth, ME territories
- Type: Listed as Volunteer on posting (check details with employer)
- Salary: Not listed
Outside sales role calling on restaurants and foodservice accounts, helping them grow while you hit sales and profit goals. Comes with sales training, car allowance, and a robust benefits package for eligible employees.
Associate Representative – Inside Sales
- Employer: Wesco
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.02–$32.53 per hour + commission potential
Phone- and email-based inside sales role working with existing customers, entering orders, and upselling products. Good fit if you’re organized, like multitasking, and want a steady base pay with the chance to earn more on performance.
Retail Territory Manager
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Bangor, ME area (covers Bangor, Brewer, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor & more)
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Salary: $56,200–$77,275 base + bonus program
Manage a snack brand territory (think Oreo, Ritz, etc.), lead a team of merchandisers, and own in-store execution across multiple Maine towns. Includes a company vehicle, bonus potential, and a mix of strategy, people leadership, and hands-on retail work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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