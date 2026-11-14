Bangor’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from local agencies to big national brands. If you like hitting targets and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Varney Agency

Varney Agency Location: Bangor, ME (Maine-wide travel)

(Maine-wide travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$135,000 base + annual bonus

Lead and coach a team of commercial insurance producers across Maine, set sales goals, and help close larger, complex accounts. This is a leadership role with strong pay, full benefits, and a big say in how the agency grows in key Maine industries.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Bangor & Ellsworth, ME territories

Type: Listed as Volunteer on posting (check details with employer)

Listed as on posting (check details with employer) Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role calling on restaurants and foodservice accounts, helping them grow while you hit sales and profit goals. Comes with sales training, car allowance, and a robust benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: Wesco

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.02–$32.53 per hour + commission potential

Phone- and email-based inside sales role working with existing customers, entering orders, and upselling products. Good fit if you’re organized, like multitasking, and want a steady base pay with the chance to earn more on performance.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Bangor, ME area (covers Bangor, Brewer, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor & more)

(covers Bangor, Brewer, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor & more) Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: $56,200–$77,275 base + bonus program

Manage a snack brand territory (think Oreo, Ritz, etc.), lead a team of merchandisers, and own in-store execution across multiple Maine towns. Includes a company vehicle, bonus potential, and a mix of strategy, people leadership, and hands-on retail work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.