Bangor’s transportation scene is busy right now—from city buses to state police fleets to rail safety. If you like engines, roads, or rails, there are some solid options here.

Employer: City of Bangor (posted via Mass Transit magazine )

City of Bangor (posted via ) Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $113,000 – $152,000/year

Lead Bangor’s Community Connector bus system serving Bangor, UMaine, and nearby towns. You’ll run all transit operations and shape how thousands of locals get around every day. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, up to 80% of health insurance paid by the City, retirement with employer contribution, 4 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick time, and 13 paid holidays. Applications are accepted until filled, and interviews may start anytime.

Employer: State of Maine – Department of Public Safety

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.45 – $29.97/hour

Application window: Open Nov 13, 2026 – Closes Dec 1, 2026

Keep Maine State Police vehicles and equipment mission-ready—everything from pursuit-rated engines to lights, sirens, and custom gear. This role mixes hands-on mechanical work, fabrication, diagnostics, and some field work like recovering vehicles with evidence. You’ll get state benefits: 13 paid holidays, 12 sick days, 3+ weeks vacation, 85–100% of employee-only health premiums paid, dental fully paid, retirement contributions (14.06%), paid parental leave (42 days), and more. Requires 4 years of experience/education, Maine driver’s license, and Maine inspection license.

Employer: Sperry Rail

Location: Recruiting in Bangor, ME (high-travel, field-based across the U.S.)

(high-travel, field-based across the U.S.) Type: Full-time, field-based with extensive travel

Pay: $20.00/hour training pay (tiered increases as you advance)

Great if you want to build a transportation career and don’t mind being on the road for 3–4 months at a time. You’ll drive Sperry trucks and learn rail flaw detection—a specialized safety and testing skill set. Sperry pays for your CDL Class B training (with air brake endorsement) if you don’t have it yet, plus paid technical training, per diem for meals, and company-paid travel and lodging. Clear path to move up to Data Collector and Chief Operator.

If any of these sound like you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.