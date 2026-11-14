Bangor’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially around advanced machining and gas power. If you’ve got CNC, quality, or automation skills, there are several solid paths here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,700 – $136,700/year + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Why it’s worth a click: Own both quality assurance and quality control for complex products, create control plans and inspection sheets, and solve technical issues that impact the whole site. Good fit if you like structured problem-solving and cross-functional work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,500 – $102,800/year + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Why it’s worth a click: Write and optimize CNC programs, support New Product Introduction, and troubleshoot directly on the shop floor. Great for hands-on programmers who want to own the process from first part to full production.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,500 – $102,800/year + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Why it’s worth a click: Same core CNC programming work as the standard role, but on C shift (6:30am–6:30pm Friday–Sunday). Ideal if you like long weekends off during the week and a concentrated schedule.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,700 – $136,700/year + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Why it’s worth a click: Higher-level CNC programming role where you own CAM programming, process design, and problem-solving for new and existing parts. Good next step if you already have several years of CNC programming and want more influence on how work is done.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43.2016/hour + 10% shift bonus

Why it’s worth a click: Deep, hands-on role with robotics, PLCs, HMIs, drives, and complex automated cells on C shift (Fri–Sun). You’ll be the go-to person for tough faults, root cause work, and system reliability.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43.2016/hour + 10% shift bonus

Why it’s worth a click: Same advanced automation and robotics scope, but on A shift (5:00am–3:30pm Mon–Thurs). Nice option if you want four 10-hour days and long weekends.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.3614/hour + 10% shift bonus

Perks: $6,000–$10,000 sign-on bonus (for qualified external hires) and up to $5,000 relocation (per policy)

(for qualified external hires) and (per policy) Why it’s worth a click: Run CNC mills, lathes, and boring mills on large turbine components with tight tolerances. Good for experienced machinists who like big parts, precision work, and multiple shift options (A, B, C, or D).

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,600 – $204,400/year + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Why it’s worth a click: Lead the entire site’s quality function, manage a team across QA/QC/inspection, and drive zero-defect culture and ISO-based systems. Strong fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and want a big-impact role.

If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.