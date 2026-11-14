Bangor’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to flexible travel and home health work. If you’re clinical and licensed, there’s likely something here that fits your lifestyle.

Employer: Northern Light Health – Eastern Maine Medical Center

Northern Light Health – Eastern Maine Medical Center Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $719,000 base + productivity

Highlights: Fellowship-trained ortho trauma surgeon to join a strong team at a Level II Trauma Center. Student loan repayment, sign-on and relocation bonuses, 8+ weeks PTO/CME, employer-paid malpractice with tail, and J-1 waiver support.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Per diem / part-time

Pay: $49–$69 per visit (range equivalent $77,200–$106,200/year for full-time)

(range equivalent for full-time) Highlights: One-on-one nursing in patients’ homes with a focus on helping them regain independence. Requires RN license, CPR, valid driver’s license and recent acute care experience; offers PTO, 401(k), and well-being benefits even for variable schedules.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Travel, 21 weeks

Pay: $3,168 per week , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, , 8-hour Highlights: Longer 21-week contract with steady daytime hours. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, EAP, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,527 per week , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts

, , 12-hour Highlights: Coast guarantees stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. 13-week assignment with a nationally recognized travel agency.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,419 per week , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour rotating shifts

, , 12-hour Highlights: Similar Coast travel role with rotating schedule instead of straight days. Same stipend guarantees and support from a top-rated travel agency.

Employer: State of Maine – Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

Location: Bangor, Maine

Type: Part-time

Pay: $35.35–$44.32/hour + shift & weekend differentials and possible $200/month loan reimbursement

+ and possible Highlights: Psychiatric hospital RN role (Bachelor’s or RN + 1 year experience) with strong state benefits: generous paid leave, 85–100% paid health insurance, dental, retirement contributions, and 6 weeks paid parental leave.

Employer: Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $20.27–$30.90/hour

Highlights: Test and score neuropsych assessments for patients age 4 and up in a busy Neuropsychology Clinic. Requires a Bachelor’s degree; steady weekday schedule (8:00–4:30) in a major regional medical center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are hiring for multiple roles and can flag you for other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.