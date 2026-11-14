undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bangor
🏥 Bangor, Maine Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles Open
12 days ago
Bangor’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to flexible travel and home health work. If you’re clinical and licensed, there’s likely something here that fits your lifestyle.
Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon – $719K Base + Loan Repayment
- Employer: Northern Light Health – Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $719,000 base + productivity
- Highlights: Fellowship-trained ortho trauma surgeon to join a strong team at a Level II Trauma Center. Student loan repayment, sign-on and relocation bonuses, 8+ weeks PTO/CME, employer-paid malpractice with tail, and J-1 waiver support.
Home Health Registered Nurse – Per Diem
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Per diem / part-time
- Pay: $49–$69 per visit (range equivalent $77,200–$106,200/year for full-time)
- Highlights: One-on-one nursing in patients’ homes with a focus on helping them regain independence. Requires RN license, CPR, valid driver’s license and recent acute care experience; offers PTO, 401(k), and well-being benefits even for variable schedules.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $3,168/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Travel, 21 weeks
- Pay: $3,168 per week, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Highlights: Longer 21-week contract with steady daytime hours. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, EAP, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Ultrasound Sonographer – $2,527/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,527 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts
- Highlights: Coast guarantees stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. 13-week assignment with a nationally recognized travel agency.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,419/week, Rotating
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,419 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour rotating shifts
- Highlights: Similar Coast travel role with rotating schedule instead of straight days. Same stipend guarantees and support from a top-rated travel agency.
Hospital Nurse II – Part-Time, State of Maine
- Employer: State of Maine – Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
- Location: Bangor, Maine
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $35.35–$44.32/hour + shift & weekend differentials and possible $200/month loan reimbursement
- Highlights: Psychiatric hospital RN role (Bachelor’s or RN + 1 year experience) with strong state benefits: generous paid leave, 85–100% paid health insurance, dental, retirement contributions, and 6 weeks paid parental leave.
Psychometrist – Neuropsychology Clinic
- Employer: Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Location: Bangor, ME
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $20.27–$30.90/hour
- Highlights: Test and score neuropsych assessments for patients age 4 and up in a busy Neuropsychology Clinic. Requires a Bachelor’s degree; steady weekday schedule (8:00–4:30) in a major regional medical center.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are hiring for multiple roles and can flag you for other openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.