Bangor’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: The Exchange (Army & Air Force Exchange Service)

The Exchange (Army & Air Force Exchange Service) Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $18.13–$24.24/hour

Deadline: November 15, 2026

Lead a small team on shift, keep the store running smoothly, and make sure customers have a great experience. Comes with flexible scheduling, medical/dental, pension, 401(k), paid time off, and base access for qualifying associates.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Bangor, ME (Airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.80/hour

Deadline: December 12, 2026 (apply before 11:59 PM the day before)

Help passengers board flights, handle seat changes, and assist travelers with special needs in a fast-paced airport setting. Includes paid training, holiday pay, 401(k), vacation, medical/dental, and family travel perks on the American Airlines network, plus potential bonuses.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right shoes, keep the store organized, and support daily retail tasks. Perks include 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, early access to pay, transfer options to 850+ stores, and PTO/health/retirement for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.