⚠️ Nationwide FAA ground stop may delay Bangor flights

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026 because of a communications issue affecting air traffic control centers across the country.

Bangor International Airport (BGR) says this is a national issue, not specific to Bangor, but it may cause flight delays or disruptions for people flying in or out of BGR.

If you’re traveling:

Check your flight status often on your airline’s website or mobile app

often on your airline’s Make sure email and text alerts are turned on for your reservation

BGR is staying in close contact with airlines and air traffic control while the FAA investigates and works to restore normal operations.

The airport stresses that the safety of passengers, crews, and staff is the top priority and will share more updates as they become available.