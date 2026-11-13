Bangor’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options in both design and field work. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $152,700 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Relocation: Yes

You’ll lead plant-wide automation projects in the Airfoil shop, working with PLC, HMI, SCADA, robotics, and machine vision to boost efficiency and reliability. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing automation, want to set standards across equipment and processes, and like seeing your designs go from concept through commissioning. Includes a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, paid leave, tuition assistance, and more).

Employer: S. W. Cole Engineering, Inc.

Location: Listed under Bangor, ME ; role based at Londonderry, NH office

Listed under ; role based at Type: Full-time

Start: Immediate to May 2027

Field-heavy geotechnical role where you’ll coordinate explorations, log soils and groundwater, run analyses, and write reports for projects across NH, VT, and MA. Great fit if you’re finishing a B.S. in Civil Engineering (geotech focus preferred), want mix of field and office work, and like client interaction. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, disability and life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and more), plus flexible options for company or personal vehicle use for job sites.

Employer: ABM MECHANICAL, INC.

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time, on-site

Design HVAC and plumbing systems for commercial and institutional buildings, working closely with ABM’s construction teams so you can see projects from concept through completion. Good match if you have a mechanical engineering background, enjoy 3D BIM tools (Revit, Navisworks, AutoCAD), and want to grow toward FE/PE licensure. ABM highlights on-the-job training, advancement paths, and strong benefits, including health insurance, 401(k) with match, and an ESOP retirement plan.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.