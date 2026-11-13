Bangor’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid roles for folks who like hands-on work and process improvement. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova / Alstom Grid

GE Vernova / Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time, weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Salary: $81,700 – $136,700/year (plus possible geographic differential and discretionary annual bonus)

Work with precision CNC machining centers and modern CAD/CAM tools to improve safety, quality, and cycle time on critical power infrastructure parts. Great fit if you have engineering training, CNC experience, and like Lean, Kaizen events, and new product introduction work.

Employer: GE Vernova / Alstom Grid

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,600 – $204,400/year (plus possible geographic differential and discretionary annual bonus)

Lead the quality team at the site and own shop quality metrics, audits, and continuous improvement projects. Ideal if you have several years in manufacturing or operations, management experience, and enjoy driving a zero-defect, ISO-style quality culture.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling and repairing wheelchairs and mobility equipment, with work in the shop and in the field (homes, clinics, schools, care homes). Good for someone mechanically inclined who can lift 50 lbs, has a driver’s license, and wants part-time hours plus benefits like PTO, holidays, health insurance, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.