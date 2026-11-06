🐱 Sweet Bangor Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Bangor, ME? These adoptable cats at the Bangor Humane Society are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Special note: Aoife is bonded with Poppy and needs to be adopted together with her.

If you’re looking for a pair of kittens who already love each other, Aoife and Poppy could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Aoife and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Special note: Poppy is bonded with Aoife and needs to be adopted together with her.

Poppy and Aoife are a ready-made kitten duo, perfect for someone who wants two playful companions who already get along.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Bangor Humane Society

Phone: (207) 942-8902

Rascal is an adult cat looking for a fresh start and a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bangor, ME area, please consider visiting the Bangor Humane Society or calling (207) 942-8902 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.