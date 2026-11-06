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Bangor

🐱 Sweet Bangor Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Bangor, ME? These adoptable cats at the Bangor Humane Society are hoping for loving homes.

Aoife~s26/27-0102b

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyV8y_1GoNp2cF00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
  • Phone: (207) 942-8902
  • Special note: Aoife is bonded with Poppy and needs to be adopted together with her.

If you’re looking for a pair of kittens who already love each other, Aoife and Poppy could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Aoife and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Poppy~s26/27-0109b

  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
  • Phone: (207) 942-8902
  • Special note: Poppy is bonded with Aoife and needs to be adopted together with her.

Poppy and Aoife are a ready-made kitten duo, perfect for someone who wants two playful companions who already get along.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rascal~26/27-0143b

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgC7I_1GoNp2cF00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
  • Phone: (207) 942-8902

Rascal is an adult cat looking for a fresh start and a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bangor, ME area, please consider visiting the Bangor Humane Society or calling (207) 942-8902 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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