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🐱 Sweet Bangor Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Bangor, ME? These adoptable cats at the Bangor Humane Society are hoping for loving homes.
Aoife~s26/27-0102b
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
- Special note: Aoife is bonded with Poppy and needs to be adopted together with her.
If you’re looking for a pair of kittens who already love each other, Aoife and Poppy could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Aoife and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy~s26/27-0109b
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
- Special note: Poppy is bonded with Aoife and needs to be adopted together with her.
Poppy and Aoife are a ready-made kitten duo, perfect for someone who wants two playful companions who already get along.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rascal~26/27-0143b
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Bangor Humane Society
- Phone: (207) 942-8902
Rascal is an adult cat looking for a fresh start and a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Bangor, ME area, please consider visiting the Bangor Humane Society or calling (207) 942-8902 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.