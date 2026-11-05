📋 Bangor, Maine Admin Jobs with Multiple Office Roles Open

Bangor’s admin and clerical scene is steady right now, with hospitals and nonprofits both hiring. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Equus Workforce Solutions

Equus Workforce Solutions Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep student records, schedules, and reports in order for a Job Corps program that supports youth ages 16–24. Good fit if you’re comfortable with data entry, Microsoft Office, phones, and filing and want office work that also has a community impact.

Employer: Northern Light Health – Eastern Maine Medical Center

Location: Bangor, ME (Northern Light Neurology)

(Northern Light Neurology) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary Range: $22.30 – $34.22 per hour

Lead and coordinate the front office and admin team in a busy neurology clinic. This role is ideal if you have an Associate’s degree, strong people skills, and want to supervise staff, manage schedules, support EMR/scheduling systems, and keep clinic operations running smoothly.

Employer: OHI

Location: Bangor, ME

Type: Not listed (appears to be a regular staff role)

Not listed (appears to be a regular staff role) Salary: Not listed

Support a case management team by handling scheduling, documentation, data entry, and reports, so case managers can focus on the people they serve. Great if you have 1+ year of office or customer service experience, strong attention to detail, and want admin work in a human services/nonprofit setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.