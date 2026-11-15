This story was originally published in November 2020.

When it comes to Thanksgiving desserts, there are a number of classics that always seem to find a way to the table. More often than not, it’s pies — apple, pecan or pumpkin are perhaps the most prevalent — that are duking it out for that center spot.

Here are desserts that use either apples, pecans or pumpkins (or perhaps a combination of them) that will make your Thanksgiving extra sweet this year, no matter how you’re celebrating.

Apple custard pie

An apple custard pie is a decadent alternative to a classic apple pie. The creamy custard filling may make this recipe seem gourmet, but is simple to prepare even for novice home chefs. Here’s how to make apple custard pie.

Pumpkin pecan pie

The combination of pumpkin and pecan is a spin on the classic pies that grace the Thanksgiving table. With a hint of maple, you can’t get much better for a Maine Thanksgiving. Here is a recipe for pumpkin pecan pie.

Apple squares

Custardy Apple Squares Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

With light fluffy pastry, sweet apples and a creamy custard in the center, each of these apple squares is like an autumnal slice of heaven. Preparing this recipe for apple squares will make a delicious addition to any Thanksgiving table.

Flourless apple dessert

Based on a reader recipe from a mid-twentieth century tea house, this flourless apple dessert is not only a good way to avoid gluten, but also provides a lighter, no-less-delicious dessert for those of us willing to admit that we’re unlikely to enjoy anything too rich after a hearty Thanksgiving meal. You can eat it warm with ice cream, and also enjoy it the next day for breakfast. Check out this tasty recipe for flourless apple dessert.

Pumpkin bars

These tasty pumpkin bars with a sweet cream cheese frosting are easy to whip up from a can of pumpkin puree. You can even spice it up with a little extra cinnamon or ginger, or swap out a simple vanilla frosting or even a sprinkle of confectioners’ sugar to mix it up. Here is a recipe for iced pumpkin bars that would make for a delicious dessert on Thanksgiving.

Apple cake

A seasonal apple cake makes a lovely autumn dessert. Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

Apple cake is yet another versatile dessert that will be delicious the night of Thanksgiving, but equally enjoyable in the days to come with a cup of coffee for breakfast or as a snack after lunch — that is, if you don’t finish it all on Thanksgiving night. Check out this recipe for apple cake to see for yourself.

Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies

Oatmeal Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

Cookies might be a better fit for a small Thanksgiving. These pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are a delicious way to bring a little chocolatey goodness into the classic Turkey Day palette. Here is the recipe for pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.

Pecan cookies

Pecan cookies are a lovely addition to holiday dessert offerings. Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

Pecans give these cookies a delicious texture and flavor. If you master them, they will be great for Christmas, too. Here is the recipe for shortbread pecan cookies.