Brody Gibson threw four touchdown passes as Husson University topped in-state rival Maine Maritime Academy 65-0 at Ritchie Field in Castine in the regular season finale for both teams.

Husson won five of its last six games to finish at 5-5 overall and 5-2 in the Conference of New England. MMA wound up 0-10 and 0-7 and has now lost 46 straight games.

Gibson tossed TD passes of 11 and 14 yards to Jacob Lenz, 17 yards to Dom Rolle and 49 yards to Anthony Santacroce.

Santacroce also scored on a 17 yard run and Daniel Ruiz Cantu scored on runs of 24 and 13 yards.

Chad Monty had a one-yard TD run, Jordan Espo scored on a 15-yard scamper and Ricardo Schulz kicked a 24-yard field goal.

Gibson completed 19 of 24 passes for 260 yards and Lenz had six catches for 110 yards and Caden Crocker had six for 43. Cantu had six carries for 63 yards, DK Koutsoufakis had 11 for 49 and Santacroce had seven for 47.

Noah Snyder’s six tackles and Malik Sow’s five paced the defense.

Harris Stone completed 12 of 27 passes for 118 yards for MMA and Auston Harris had four catches for 62 yards.

MMA’s Lucas Houghton, who came into the game tied for 10th in tackles per game (10.7) among players at 242 Division III schools, had a terrific game with a game-high 21 tackles giving him 117 for the season. Connor Cuba had 18 tackles and Jack Coleman had 16.

In other games involving Maine’s Division III schools, Biddeford’s University of New England beat New England College 56-3 to win the second annual Battle for Route 202. UNE wound up 5-5 overall and a program-best 5-2 in the CNE. It was UNE’s fifth straight win.

Colby beat Bowdoin 19-13 to win the CBB (Colby, Bates, Bowdoin) series. It had edged Bates 21-19 earlier this season.

Hamilton beat Bates 47-17.

Colby finished up at 2-7, Bates at 1-8 and Bowdoin at 0-9.

Bates beat Bowdoin 10-7 previously this fall.