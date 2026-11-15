As a freshman at Tufts University in 2023, Emily Nicholas scored two goals as the Jumbos tied Husson University 2-2 in Bangor.

Now a senior, Nicholas again scored against Husson and it proved to be the game-winner as the seventh-ranked Jumbos beat the Eagles 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday.

Nicholas converted a pass from the right wing by fellow All-NESCAC first team selection Waverly Sumner just 7:19 into the game.

It was her seventh goal of the season.

Audrey Cromett sewed up the win by scoring her third of the season with 11:53 remaining in regulation.

Tufts, now 14-1-3, will play Vassar on Sunday in the second round.

Husson finished up at 10-6-2.

Gigi Edwards made two saves in posting her sixth shutout of the season and 27th of her career. Biddeford’s Gabriella Smith made seven stops for Husson.

Tufts had a 22-4 edge in shot attempts and a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Olivia Charles and Sanford’s Hailey Tarbox had Husson’s shots on goal.

The Jumbos also had a 12-3 edge in corner kicks.