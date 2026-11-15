University of Maine sophomore center Jaden Lipinski broke a 1-1 tie with a wraparound goal 2:29 into the third period and graduate student left wing and captain Owen Fowler scored on an empty net as the Black Bears upended Hockey East leader Vermont 3-1 at the Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

UMaine extended its unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) while ending Vermont’s five-game stretch (3-0-2).

UMaine is now 6-5-1 overall and 2-3-1 in Hockey East while Vermont slipped to 5-4-2 and 4-2-2, respectively.

It is the eighth time this season UMaine has held an opponent to two goals or less and 10th in regulation as Holy Cross and Boston University scored in overtime to beat the Black Bears 3-2.

Freshman defenseman Dante Siciliano opened the scoring with his first career goal just 5:08 into the game but the Catamounts tied it just 1:03 later when junior right wing Ethan Burroughs tallied a power play goal.

It was Burroughs’ fourth of the campaign.

The score remained 1-1 until early in the third period.

Dru Krebs fired a diagonal pass from the right point to the left corner behind the net and it hit the open Lipinski in the chest.

Lipinski controlled the puck, wheeled around the net to the left of UVM goaltender Jacob Oster and swept a backhander from the edge of the crease that appeared to hit the stick of the goalie and roll behind him.

“I knew [Krebs] was going to find me back door. It came off his stick weird. It came off my chest and I was patient with it and saw a lane to the back post on the other side,” the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Lipinski said. “That’s what we’ve been working on, especially us big guys. It was nice to execute it.”

There was a brief delay before the referee gave the “goal” signal.

“I didn’t really know what happened. If you just get it there, good things will happen,” Lipinski said. “My focus was just to get it in the paint and, obviously, when I found out it went in, it was pretty exciting.”

It was Lipinski’s second goal of the season and fifth of his career and four of them have been game-winners.

The Catamounts pulled Oster in favor of the extra attacker late in the game and Fowler scored into the empty net with 13 seconds remaining.

Jeremy Langlois and Lee Parks assisted on Fowler’s third of the season.

Siciliano opened the scoring when he skated from the point to between the faceoff circles unattended and took a pass from Tanner Klimpke and wristed the puck past the glove side of Oster.

Burroughs tied it when he found himself all alone in front of Albin Boija, took a long pass from Cedrick Guindon and flipped a backhander past the stick side of Boija.

Boija finished with 22 saves and Oster wound up with 25 stops.

UMaine protected the lead well in the third period, outshooting the Catamounts 10-6.

“That’s a testament to our conditioning and how hard we work,” Lipinski said.

UMaine coach Ben Barr was pleased with the win.

“We had a good push there on the road against a good team and that’s not easy,” Barr said. “It’s good to see us find another level in the third period.

UMaine regained the services of junior defenseman and Ohio State transfer Chris Romaine, who missed the last seven games with an upper body injury.

He led the UMaine defense in shots on goal with three.

“He looked good. He was very steady, he didn’t panic. He played hard. It was good to have him back,” Barr said.

UMaine will entertain Boston College on Friday and Saturday night at 7 while Vermont will visit UMass Lowell for a two-game set.