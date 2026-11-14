All season long, Orono football has battled through adversity and stood tall when it mattered most.

It was fitting, then, that their season would come down to a final play, with one stop needed for a state title.

Eli Schaff and Josh Wood were there to make that happen.

The pair of Red Riot defenders combined for a game-saving goal-line tackle as time expired to give Orono a 22-14 win over Orchard Beach, capturing the program’s second 8-Man Small state championship in four years.

“We have a saying around here,” said Orono head coach Bob Sinclair. “Offense wins games. Defense wins championships.”

Orono’s huge defensive stand sealed the win in a game the Red Riots trailed 14-0 at halftime.

“We’ve got such a good group of kids here,” said Sinclair. “To come from behind and then to make that stand in that situation, it’s incredible.”

Orono has knocked off 8-Man Small stalwarts for two weeks in a row. Last Friday, the game script was vastly different, as the Red Riots held on to win an offensive slugfest in the state semifinals at Stearns. This week’s game was a far cry from that, with both defenses largely refusing to budge.

Both Stearns and Old Orchard Beach defeated Orono earlier in the season. Both entered their playoff matchup against the Red Riots undefeated.

Orono never flinched.

“This team has overcome adversity this season and learned a lot of life lessons,” said Sinclair. “In the end, it all worked out.”

The Red Riots will return to town this evening for a parade to celebrate with town residents and the team’s family and friends.