The University of Maine football team’s nightmarish season continued on Saturday afternoon.

The University of Albany’s Great Danes scored on their first three possessions and coasted to an easy 37-3 win over the punchless Black Bears at Bob Ford Field in Tom and Mary Casey Stadium in Albany.

The Great Danes, 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association, kept their Football Championship Subdivision playoff hopes alive with the victory.

UMaine fell to 1-9 and 1-6 and suffered its ninth straight loss which is the longest single-season losing streak in program history dating back to 1892.

UMaine had won seven of its last eight games in Albany but the Black Bears fell behind 21-0 in the first 16:26 of the game and could only produce a 42-yard field goal from Omar Aboutoui.

UMaine’s feeble offense entered the game ranked 122nd in points scored (13.3) among 124 FCS schools and 112th in yards per game (288.9).

The Black Bears generated a dismal 162 total yards of offense including only 42 passing yards. They managed to pick up just six first downs the entire game.

Senior quarterback and Princeton University transfer Kai Colon threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and back-up senior quarterback Aidan Semo added a pair of short TD runs for Albany.

Colon’s seven-yard touchdown run opened the scoring just 5:09 into the game as he finished off a nine-play, 84-yard drive on the Great Danes’ first possession. A 38-yard pass from Colon to Tavahri Groves on third-and-10 extended the drive and there was also a roughing-the-passer penalty on Chris Bacon on the same play.

Colon picked up a first down on a third-and-six run later in the drive to set the stage for his TD run.

UMaine then drove the ball to the Albany-48 but, on fourth-and-three, Mike McMaugh’s pass fell incomplete.

Albany took over on downs and two 24-yard completions from Colon to Groves and Jordan Rae moved the ball to the UM-16 and Semo eventually punched it into the end zone with a two-yard run.

The Great Danes made it 21-0 with an 11 play, 55-yard drive capped by Colon’s eight yard TD pass to Groves with 13:34 left in the half.

UMaine put together a 10-play, 54-yard drive but it stalled at the Albany 24 so the Black Bears had to settle for Aboutoui’s 42-yard field goal.

It was the transfer from Division III Curry College’s (MA) first Division I field goal.

Albany added a safety before the end of the half when Bodhi Sabongui blocked Anthony Pecorella’s punt.

Albany added insurance touchdowns in the second half on Semo’s one-yard run and Colon’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Luke McAuliffe with 7:54 remaining in the contest.

Colon completed 20 of 30 passes for 264 yards and also ran the ball five times for 35 more yards. Joey Koch had 12 carries for 50 yards and Rae and Groves each had five catches for 95 and 78 yards, respectively.

Albany had 371 total yards on 66 plays.

Cole Sisson led the defense with eight tackles including a sack and Sam Boyer had six tackles.

McMaugh completed 9 of 20 passes for 36 yards and Caden Drezek completed 2 of 4 for six yards. Nobody caught more than two passes.

Rashawn Marshall was the lone bright spot on offense with 74 rushing yards on 14 carries.

UMaine’s Brayden Isaiah had a game-high 11 tackles including two for lost yards and Sam Oppenheimer had seven tackles. Elijah Alvarado had his first career interception.

UMaine will try to salvage something from the season when it hosts arch-rival New Hampshire on Saturday at 1 in the annual battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket.

Albany will travel to North Carolina A&T for a noon game.