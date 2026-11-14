Maine’s female-led personal injury firm adds an associate attorney and expands its client support and operations teams

PORTLAND — Mann Law, an award-winning, female-led personal injury law firm serving clients across Maine, has welcomed five new team members, strengthening its legal team, daily operations and support for people navigating life after an injury.

The additions include Associate Attorney Liam Morrissey, Practice Manager Alexis Fowlie, Legal Coordinator Cindy Rogers, Legal Intern Liv Neuhauser and Front Office Assistant Zaina Maist.

“When someone comes to us after an injury, they need to know they have a team that will listen, guide them and stand up for them,” Chrissy Mann, founder and principal attorney of Mann Law, said. “Each of our new team members brings valuable experience and a shared commitment to ensuring that every client feels heard, valued, informed and supported throughout the process. As we grow, we’re building on what has always mattered most to us: personal attention, strong advocacy and helping our clients move forward.”

Liam Morrissey, associate attorney

A 2026 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law, Morrissey brings experience in private practice and public service. He clerked at a general practice law firm in Portland, externed with the Maine District Court in Augusta and interned with the Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Standards.

Alexis Fowlie, practice manager

Fowlie oversees Mann Law’s daily operations, human resources and staff development. She previously built a career in healthcare leadership, including serving as a director of human resources, gaining extensive experience in employee relations, operations and team management.

Cindy Rogers, legal coordinator

Rogers brings a background in executive-level support, with experience coordinating day-to-day responsibilities in fast-paced professional environments. Her organizational and communication skills support the firm’s work on behalf of its clients.

Liv Neuhauser, legal intern

A second-year student at the University of Maine School of Law, Neuhauser first joined Mann Law as an intern in 2023. Before attending law school, she studied history and secondary education.

Zaina Maist, front office assistant

Maist is a recent graduate of Colby College, where she majored in government and minored in creative writing. She brings a strong interest in the law and plans to pursue a career in the legal field.

Founded by Mann in 2018, the firm combines personal injury advocacy with an understanding of how insurance companies handle claims. Mann has more than 25 years of civil litigation experience, including representing insurance companies earlier in her career before returning to her home state of Maine to advocate for injured people.

Mann Law is a Maine personal injury law firm founded on one guiding philosophy: People. The firm recognizes that every case affects a person’s life and considers the opportunity to represent its clients a privilege. Its team brings personal attention, compassion and dedicated advocacy to the people it serves. Learn more at mannlawllc.com.