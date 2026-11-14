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Bucksport
Bucksport man arrested after driving the wrong way on I-95
By Wendy Watkins,13 days ago
A Bucksport man was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly driving the wrong way on I-95 in Argyle Township.
Maine State Police received reports that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane at about 2:28 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokesperson Aaron Turcotte.
Troopers located the vehicle, a 2005 Ram pickup, and arrested Tyler Hawksley, 24.
He was taken to Penobscot County Jail and charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.
No injuries were reported.
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