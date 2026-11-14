A Bucksport man was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly driving the wrong way on I-95 in Argyle Township.

Maine State Police received reports that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane at about 2:28 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokesperson Aaron Turcotte.

Troopers located the vehicle, a 2005 Ram pickup, and arrested Tyler Hawksley, 24.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail and charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.

No injuries were reported.