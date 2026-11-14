One person was injured Friday night when a vehicle rolled onto its side in a ditch on Snows Corner Road in Orrington.

Orrington Fire & Rescue and the Brewer Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Snows Corner and Dow roads at 7:08 p.m., according to Orrington Fire & Rescue.

Crews found one person trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and freed the occupant within 18 minutes of arriving, the department said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.