\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0WOPK2_1H4y2AE700" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOPK2_1H4y2AE700" width="2000" height="2000" >\u003c/figure>\u003ciframe title="Everlit Audio Player" src="https://everlit.audio/embeds/artl_P9zWi6p5nmQ?ui_title_intro=Listen+now%3A&ui_title_icon=headphones&client=wp&client_version=3.3.6" width="100%" height="136px">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Oath of office.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>