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I wish to thank everyone, both locally and our special friends of animals throughout Maine, for supporting Cats: Fixing Their Future to bring the PALS low-cost spay/neuter mobile clinic to Caribou. Whether you worked as a volunteer at the clinic recovery center, donated financially or supplied the previously 23 rescued cats to Fixing Their Future and also Caribou with food and supplies, or if you took advantage of this opportunity to have your pets spayed or neutered at this low-cost clinic, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

A special thank you to the city of Caribou for providing a building for the mobile clinic hookup. What a lovely vote of support for this mission during the city council meeting.

Special hugs to Gary Marquis and Eric Sanderson who presented this mission to the city, and to Bill Kelley of Fixing Their Future for giving the initial check for the first advance earnest fee for PALS to schedule the trip to Aroostook County. Our PALS vet Savannah Martin has noted to us that with the number of cats spayed and neutered at the four-day clinic, we have now prevented the spring births of at least 3,000 more unwanted kittens next year.

Caribou and the surrounding towns made this such a success that it has overwhelmed us volunteers with a spirit to continue. What a challenge and what a beautiful success for these precious cats. Thanks so much for helping wherever you are. The cats and their families are loving it.

Norma Blackstone Milton

Caribou