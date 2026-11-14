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This letter might seem silly in a world with serious problems. Yet I write in favor of Arby’s, which is returning to Bangor.

Before moving to Maine in 1987, I spent the first 28 years of my life in Colorado where I started going to Arby’s when I was 8. That means I’ve been eating Arby’s sandwiches for nearly 60 years. Sort of mind-boggling.

I’ve always loved Arby’s sandwiches, especially just the basic, classic roast beef sandwich. When she was alive and Arby’s was still open in Bangor, my wife would sit and read in the Arby’s parking lot and when I was leaving from work, she would bring Arby’s home to me.

Arby’s, of course, closed in Bangor in 2015. Per Joni Mitchell, “Don’t it always seem to go/That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

I drive to Augusta now and again just for Arby’s. Soon I won’t have to. Getting Arby’s back in Bangor is the best thing that’s happened to me for a long time, among things that are admittedly not terribly important.

I urge people to welcome and support Arby’s. It has the meats!

Brent Singer

Orono