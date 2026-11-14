University of Maine goalie Albin Boija posted his second straight shutout as the Black Bears and the University of Vermont’s Catamounts skated to a 0-0 tie at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vermont, on Friday night.

Vermont picked up the extra Hockey East point by winning the shootout 2-1 as Colin Kessler and Ethan Burroughs converted among the Catamounts’ four shooters and Max Scott was the only Black Bear to score.

Senior Boija finished with 20 saves including eight in the third period when the Catamounts outshot UMaine 8-4.

He had shut out UMass 2-0 last Saturday night and now has 13 career shutouts.

Jacob Oster had 23 stops for the Catamounts including 12 in the middle period when UMaine had a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Each goalie made three saves in the five-minute, three-on-three overtime before the shootout.

UMaine is now 5-5-1 overall and 1-3-1 in Hockey East while UVM is 5-3-2 and 4-1-2.

The teams will conclude their series on Saturday at 5.

Vermont had a goal in the first period disallowed by a UMaine challenge for an offsides call.

The referees reviewed it and upheld UMaine’s challenge that a Catamount was offsides on the play leading up to the goal.