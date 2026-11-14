The University of Maine women’s basketball team fought valiantly against Oregon on Friday night at UMaine’s Memorial Gymnasium, but a fourth-quarter run for the Ducks proved too much to overcome as Oregon escaped with a 79-72 win.

Maine led by as many as 11 near the end of the first half and held a lead late in the third quarter, but an offensive onslaught from the Ducks in the final frame proved enough to give Oregon the win.

Maine was paced by sophomore Lala Woods, who went 6-13 from three-point range en route to a team-high 21 points. Sophomore Maddie Fitzpatrick continued her hot streak to begin the season for the Black Bears, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Maine drilled 14 three-pointers in the contest and shot 47% from distance. That wasn’t enough to overcome how poorly the Black Bears shot from inside the arc, however, as the Black Bears went just 11 of 31 on two-point shots.

In contrast, the Ducks made just six of 26 three-point attempts but went 27-38 from two-point range.

Oregon standout Katie Fiso did as she’s done throughout her whole career for the Ducks, beating defenders off the dribble and finishing several tough layups near the cup on the night. The junior guard finished with 32 points to lead the Ducks. Freshman guard Brooklynn Haywood poured in 24 points off the bench for Oregon.

The game, which was played in Maine because of Oregon head coach Kelly Graves’ desire to coach a basketball game in all 50 states, sees UMaine fall to 2-1 on the season.

The Black Bears have a quick turnaround, staying at home for a Nov. 15 matchup vs. Brown. That game is set for a 1 p.m. tip.