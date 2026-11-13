BLUE HILL – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer Seaside Invasion, a free, hands-on learning activity for youth ages 5 to 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road. The library is hosting the event as part of the 4-H Coastal Kids Science Series.

Participants will explore the challenges invasive species create for coastal ecosystems through a hands-on population survey. Youth will investigate how invasive green crabs affect native marine life and learn how human interventions can help protect and restore local habitats. UMaine Extension 4-H Youth Development Professional Leah McCluskey will lead the activity.

The event is free, and no registration is required. Additional information is available on the event webpage.

For more information or if reasonable accommodation is needed, please contact Leah McCluskey at 207-667-8212 or leah.mccluskey@maine.edu.