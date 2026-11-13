The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the woman who died after a single-vehicle crash in Hermon on Tuesday night, along with the driver of the car.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. on Billings Road near Bryant Road.

The driver has been identified as Mark Benningfield, 38, of Hampden. The passenger who died from injuries sustained in the crash was Ashley Benningfield, 37, of Hampden, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office previously said Mark Benningfield and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. On Friday the office said “the remaining passengers” who were taken to the hospital have been treated and released.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash and any contributing factors, the sheriff’s office said.