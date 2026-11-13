BANGOR — Penquis C.A.P., Inc (Penquis) was selected to receive a $1,000 grant by BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. (NYSE: BJ) as part of the company’s team member giving campaign.

Funding through BJ’s Charitable Foundation will support Penquis’ annual Turkey Drive, a communitywide effort held each November in partnership with Free the Z 107.3 FM and WABI TV5. The drive helps address food insecurity across Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties, ensuring families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal during the holiday season. More than 40 food pantries and nonprofit organizations participate in the effort, providing holiday meal assistance to at least 5,500 households experiencing economic hardship.

“The Turkey Drive is powered by the generosity and commitment of our community,” Kara Hay, chief executive officer of Penquis, said. “Working together with our partners and supporters, we can help thousands of people gather around a Thanksgiving meal. This effort reflects the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors and strengthens communities throughout our region.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced grants to 136 community organizations in 19 states and Washington, D.C., that were nominated by its team members. Recipients were chosen for their local impact in areas of hunger relief, education and health and wellness.

“BJ’s is driven by a powerful purpose: we take care of the families who depend on us,” Kirk Saville, head of corporate communications, BJ’s Wholesale Club, said. “We are honored to champion the causes our team members care about most and support families in the communities where we live and work.”

Since its inception, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation has awarded over $45 million to non-profit organizations and schools, providing vital support for families in BJ’s communities.

Penquis is a nonprofit organization that works alongside individuals and families throughout Maine as they build greater stability, opportunity and well-being. Through programs, services, partnerships and advocacy, Penquis strengthens communities and connects people with resources that support housing stability, school readiness, access to transportation and healthy lives.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 269 clubs and 211 BJ’s Gas locations in 22 states. For more information, please visit us at BJs.com or on Facebook or Instagram.

Established in 2004 by BJ’s Wholesale Club, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation provides essential needs to families in the local communities BJ’s members and team members live and work. Through local and national non-profit partnerships, the Foundation focuses its giving efforts on three main pillars: hunger relief, education and health and wellness.