​The University of Maine football team will try to salvage something from a miserable season starting Saturday in a familiar venue: Tom and Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, New York.

​UMaine will take on Albany’s 25th-ranked Great Danes in a stadium where the Black Bears have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 34-20 win in 2024.

UMaine will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak, its longest in one season since 1967. UMaine is 1-8 overall and 1-5 in CAA conference play.

​Albany is 6-4 and 4-2, respectively, and still has a shot at an FCS playoff berth. The Great Danes will be looking to rebound from a potentially costly 31-7 loss to Bryant.

​UMaine is coming off its second bye week of the campaign.

​“I’m really impressed with their team in all three phases,” said UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us and one we’re really excited about.”

​The Black Bears’ primary focus will be converting red zone scoring opportunities into touchdowns instead of field goals.

​“We’ve been making a living on field goals, and that’s not where you want to be,” said Stevens.

​UMaine has averaged 13.3 points per game, good for 122nd among 124 teams in the FCS. Only Bucknell (11.8 PPG) and Virginia Military Institute (8.8 PPG) are scoring less.

​The UMaine defense has done its job for the most part, ranking ninth in the country and atop the CAA in red zone defense, stopping opponents from scoring inside the red zone 30.3% of the time. It ranks seventh in the country in third-down stops, allowing just a 29.9% conversion rate, and sixth in fourth-down defense (30.8%).

​“Our defense has been outstanding, make no mistake about that,” said Stevens.

​UMaine’s defense will face an Albany rushing attack averaging 175 yards per game, second-best in the CAA. Rahshan La Mons is Albany’s leading rusher with 789 yards on 136 carries, but he missed the Bryant game due to injury.

​Joey Koch has gained 552 yards on 100 carries, and quarterback Kai Colon has 81 carries for 175 yards. Colon has completed 56.9% of his passes for 1,557 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

​B.J. Norman is the leading receiver with 41 catches for 478 yards and seven TDs, and the defense, best against the run in the CAA (109 yards per game), features linebacker Dillon Dunathan (76 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 interception), safety/cornerback Victor Holt (65 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INTs) and end Shawan Lewis, whose 9.5 sacks are fourth best in the country.

​For UMaine, Caden Drezek has completed 52% of his passes, and Eddie Buehler has completed 54%. Buehler has thrown for 847 yards and four TDs, and Drezek, who has been getting most of the playing time lately, has thrown for 796 yards and three TDs. Buehler has thrown six interceptions, and Drezek has thrown three.

​Rashawn Marshall has rushed for 581 yards on 133 carries, and Nick Laughlin (35 catches, 330 yards) and Evan Wallace (31 catches, 299 yards) are the leading receivers.

​Defensively, linebacker Sam Oppenheimer ranks 11th in the country with 90 tackles and 13th with 46 solo tackles. He also has two interceptions. Linebacker Noah Carpenter has 70 tackles; strong safety Jeremiah McGill has 66 and end Chris Bacon has a team-high 3.5 sacks.

​The six NCAA Division III football teams in the state will also play on Saturday.

​Husson (4-5 overall and 4-2 in the Conference of New England) will take on in-state rival Maine Maritime Academy (0-9 and 0-6 CNE) in Castine at noon. MMA has lost 45 straight games dating back to 2017. Husson has won four of its last five games.

​Brody Gibson has completed 56.9% of his passes for 1,323 yards for Husson; Jacob Lenz (36-for-404) and Caden Crocker (29-189) have been the leading receivers; Anthony Santacroce (124 rushes, 562 yards) and Daniel Ruiz Cantu (119-for-530) are the top rushers, and the defensive standouts have been J.T. Wright (63 tackles) and Erik Menger (60, four sacks).

Brayden Trombly has five interceptions, Melvyn Telisca has four, and Calvin Casavant has five sacks.

For MMA, Auston Harris has had an exceptional season on offense, leading the Mariners in rushing yards (545) and receptions (37). Harris has completed 53.6%of his passes for 1,284 yards. Ty Regis and Evan Flowers have each caught 24 passes for 340 and 208 yards, respectively.

​Defensively for MMA, Lucas Houghton has 96 tackles, Matt Gagin has 84, and Connor Cuba has 76. James Boyer-Russell has a team-high three sacks.

Biddeford’s University of New England will travel to Henniker, NH, to take on New England College in the second annual Battle for Route 202. UNE has won four in a row.

Colby will visit arch-rival Bowdoin for a 1 p.m. game, and Bates will go to New York to take on Hamilton at noon.

​In the CBB (Colby, Bates, Bowdoin) series, Colby would win the series with a win, since it has already beaten Bates 21-19. Bates beat Bowdoin, 10-7. A Bowdoin win would leave all three schools at 1-1.