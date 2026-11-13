A Massachusetts man will spend the next few years behind bars for a deadly crash on the Maine Turnpike more than two years ago.

Oguzhan Cildir, 26, of Brighton, Massachusetts, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison with all but 5.5 years suspended, as well four years of supervised release, at the York Judicial Center in Biddeford, according to the York County district attorney’s office.

Cildir pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated driving to endanger, the district attorney’s office said Friday afternoon.

Cildar was driving a black Toyota Prius south on Interstate 95, near mile marker 20 in Wells, about 8:41 a.m. on April 26, 2024, when he cut across lanes of traffic and went into the breakdown lane, hitting multiple vehicles and causing a pileup.

That crash left 53-year-old Gloria Cascio of Albion dead and her passenger, Vincent Cascio, seriously injured.