The holiday tree will be installed in Portland’s Monument Square next week.

The 50-foot-tall red spruce, currently rooted at the Rabbit Run cul-de-sac, was selected for this year’s holiday tree, according to Jessica Grondin, a spokesperson for the city.

The tree will be harvested and installed in Monument Square on Wednesday. Crews will cut down the tree about 8:30 a.m. and then depart with a police escort for Monument Square about 9 a.m. The tree is expected to arrive at the square by 11 a.m.

Crews will then begin installing lights on the tree Wednesday or Thursday, with a target finish date of Nov. 24.

You can watch the tree’s arrival on an online live feed.

If the weather is inclement, the tree will make its journey Thursday instead.

The tree lighting will happen at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 27. Other festivities will include live performances, including from Pine State Pitches, and a free showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 3 p.m.