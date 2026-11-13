Hi, I’m Parker Garlough, and I’m the new Belfast reporter for the Bangor Daily News.

I look forward to telling stories that matter in Belfast and the rest of Waldo County. Whether I’m writing about an up-and-coming local musician or a verdict in a court case, understanding how a story serves readers will be at the top of my mind. I’ll strive to uncover hidden information, provide essential context and keep readers informed. I’m a strong believer in the importance of local journalism, and I’m excited to be a part of it in Belfast.

Before joining the Bangor Daily News, I was a local news reporter at the York News-Times in York, Nebraska. There, I covered topics including education, local theater and the decontamination process at a Superfund site. Being a new journalist in an unfamiliar place taught me a lot, and I am eager to discover what Belfast will teach me.

I grew up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. I graduated from Emerson College in 2025 with a degree in journalism. While in college, I freelanced and interned at local news outlets, sparking a passion for local news that has propelled me into my current role.

If you have a news tip, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m always happy to hear more about interesting things going on in Belfast, problems that need to be solved or any question that’s on your mind. You can contact me at pgarlough@bangordailynews.com.