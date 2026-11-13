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Leslie B. Otten is the founder of American Skiing Co., and former vice chair of the Boston Red Sox. He is also the chair emeritus of Maine Adaptive Skiing and of Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness. He is a first generation American and was a Republican candidate for governor in 2010.

To the members of the incoming Congress:

In a few short weeks, you will take office as representatives of the American people. You were elected to serve the interests of the United States and its citizens. As you begin your work, I ask that you focus on the challenges that matter most to the people who sent you to Washington.

First, work toward ending the war in Iran. It was ill-conceived and poorly executed, and it has imposed significant economic pain on much of the Western world through crippling energy prices. Diesel fuel at $6.50 per gallon, nearly double what many paid before, affects everything from transportation costs to the food on our dinner tables. The war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28, has cost the broader U.S. economy $265 billion or more, equating to roughly $2,000 per U.S. household, according to estimates from Moody’s Analytics. Direct taxpayer spending by the Pentagon accounts for $47.1 billion of that total — or about $351 per household across roughly 134 million U.S. households.

There are no winning scenarios here, only outcomes that are less bad than others. We understand that. It is time to stop digging, accept the consequences and begin the process of resetting.

Next, address the tariff debacle. This policy was poorly conceived and erratically executed, succeeding primarily in disrupting supply chains and fueling inflationary pressure. As legislators holding the power of the purse, you have a responsibility to pursue trade policies that strengthen rather than weaken our economy, our farmers, our businesses and our working families.

Our way of life is not under imminent threat, and no administration should wield unchecked economic authority. The limits of executive power are defined by the Constitution and by laws enacted by Congress. Where those limits are unclear, Congress should make them clear.

We are a nation of immigrants, except for those whose families were here before the rest of us arrived. To grow and prosper, our country still needs people who believe in democracy, freedom of religion and economic opportunity. Immigration should be legal, orderly and consistent with our values. We must defend against illegal immigration and deport those here unlawfully who have committed serious crimes. Our borders should be secure and open only to those whom we choose to admit under fair and consistently applied standards.

For those who are here illegally but are contributing members of our communities and who otherwise meet those standards, there should be a fair and reasonable path to remain. Immigration enforcement may have a role to play, but it should not be defined by shock and awe. This is a problem that Congress can solve through honest compromise and clear-eyed purpose.

The things that matter most cost too much. We are talking about the basics: a home, a car, food, energy, education and healthcare. What happened to the American Dream? The average first-time homebuyer is now around 40 years old. Add a 30-year mortgage, and retirement becomes a goal to pursue at 70.

Too many Americans feel like they are standing outside looking in. Costs are rising faster than wages, and the cost of living has become the defining economic challenge of our time. Inflation is the battle that needs to be won. Wars and tariffs are not helping families afford food or shelter. Pass laws that support farmers, expand affordable and reliable energy production, help first-time homebuyers, lower the cost of education, and give working families a fair chance to get ahead.

Two final requests. First, end corruption in both the executive branch and Congress. It is un-American and contrary to everything we stand for. Second, reject revenge politics. Revenge appeals to our worst instincts. It is time to take the high road and solve real problems, not settling scores. History is usually harsh enough without our help. Americans can spend their time getting ahead or getting even, but they should not do both. Put retribution aside, correct course and govern for the greater good.

The American people have entrusted you with a great responsibility. We ask only that you meet it with integrity, courage and common sense.