The Eddington school board member arrested on drug charges this week is being held without bail.

Brittany Wood, 36, was denied bail during a Thursday court hearing, when she entered a not guilty plea to charges of possessing drugs, falsifying physical evidence and violating her conditions of release, CBS affiliate WABI reported.

Those charges stem from a Sunday traffic stop, when deputies seized drugs and stopped Wood from allegedly “destroying potential evidence,” according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the next couple days, deputies unsuccessfully tried to get Wood — who sits on the Regional School Unit 63 school board, which comprises Clifton, Eddington and Holden — to surrender willingly. The sheriff’s office then asked Tuesday night for the public’s help in finding Wood.

She was booked at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon. She turned herself into police, WABI reported.

Wood was out on bail for domestic violence aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, charges stemming from the May 31 overdose at a Clewleyville Road home in Eddington that sent a 9-month-old infant into cardiac arrest. The infant was revived after CPR and two doses of naloxone, an opioid-overdose-reversing antidote.

In July, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating Wood when she didn’t turn herself in on a previous arrest warrant.

While she had an active arrest warrant out in the overdose case, Wood allegedly was spending time in Boston and at Times Square.

Eventually, Wood returned to Maine, and she was arrested about 7 p.m. on July 14 as she left a Brewer home as a passenger in a white pickup truck.

On Friday morning, Wood was still listed as a member of the RSU 63 school board. Her term expires in June.