The Husson University women’s soccer team from Bangor will be a heavy underdog when it takes on the nation’s seventh-ranked Tufts University Jumbos in Saturday’s 11 a.m. NCAA Division III Tournament game at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

But head coach Dennis Mullins and his 10-5-2 Eagles will be prepared for the Jumbos, who are 13-1-3 and coming off their first loss of the season. Tufts fell 2-1 to No. 8 Williams College in the NESCAC championship game.

In the other semifinal, 12th-ranked Vassar (11-1-5) will take on Hartford (13-3-1) at 1:30 on Saturday.

The winners will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ve been training very hard,” said Mullins, who has guided the Eagles to their second North Atlantic Conference Tournament title in three seasons. “Tufts is very, very good. We’re going to have to be patient, stay organized for the full 90 minutes, and know we can win without having much of the ball.”

Husson has posted shutouts in nine of its last 11 contests including a 1-0 victory over Maine Maritime Academy in the NAC semifinals and a 2-0 win over Lesley University in the conference title game.

Husson held Lesley without a shot on goal on just four shot attempts and MMA to just two shots on goal on five attempts.

“We have good senior leadership, a well-varied attack and a lot of team chemistry,” Mullins said. “There has been a great vibe on the team and no individual drama.”

Senior Olivia Charles leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and five assists with sophomores Thea Gerfen and Jaquie Pangburn being the second and third leading scorers. Pangburn was a former standout at Bangor’s John Bapst Memorial High School.

Paige Dunn and Hailey Tarbox, both juniors, and fifth-year senior Marila Corletto have been the catalysts in the midfield, according to Mullins. Sophomore Jillian Long, senior Emma Nicholson and freshman Olivia Lizzotte have anchored the back line.

Mullins said Lizzotte, an Old Town High School grad, has been a valuable addition.

Junior Ella Hosford and senior Rylee Speed are also among the team’s top seven scorers.

Speed is the only member of the program who started in the Eagles’ 7-1 loss to New York University in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, although Charles and Corletto saw some playing time off the bench.

Biddeford sophomore Gabriella Smith has had an outstanding season in goal, according to Mullins.

Smith is 9-4-2 with an 0.87 goals-against average and a .759 save percentage.

Tufts and Husson were originally scheduled to play a regular season game at Tufts, but a storm forced the match to be cancelled.