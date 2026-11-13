A Bucksport man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly became belligerent in the Bangor police station lobby.

Gerald Vilardi was charged with disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to arrest, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Vilardi arrived at the police station about 11:36 a.m. to meet with a school resource officer over an incident that happened earlier in the day at a Bangor school, England said Friday.

When he arrived, Vilardi allegedly parked diagonally across two handicap spots. And during his conversation with the resource officer, Vilardi allegedly became belligerent and disorderly.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, and his car was towed.