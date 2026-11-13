A woman allegedly threatened two people with a knife Thursday afternoon in Bangor.

Stephanie Martinez, 49, has been charged with attempted elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, five counts of criminal restraint, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, violation of a harassment order and violation of conditions of release, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Martinez allegedly confronted someone who had a protection from harassment order against her at a facility on Summer Street about 1:55 p.m.

While inside, Martinez allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to assault two people, and then kept other people from leaving the building, England said Friday morning.

Martinez allegedly damaged property and items inside the building.

Police used a stun gun to subdue her when officers arrived.

Martinez was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where she remained Friday morning, according to the jail’s website.