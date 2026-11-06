Residents vote to keep Ashland Police Department

Ashland’s police department isn’t going anywhere, residents decided Thursday.

Voters chose 154-73 to keep the department open in a special town meeting that drew about 225 people.

The meeting followed a Wednesday hearing that lasted more than two hours, during which residents largely supported the police department but also favored lower taxes.

The decision means the eight-member force that serves the town of about 1,200 people will remain a full-time police department, and officials will seek other ways to save money.

“I’m glad that the voice of the people was heard, and we know what direction they want us to go,” Ashland Town Council Chair Sherri Calhoun said after the meeting.

Thursday’s meeting started 23 minutes late due to the large crowd registering.

Moderator Jordan Beaulier suggested and residents approved a secret ballot rather than a verbal vote because of the crowd’s size.

The warrant read: “To see if the town will vote to continue operating a municipal police department effective January 1, 2027.” A yes vote would mean keeping the force and a no vote would disband it, Beaulier said.

Voting lasted about 20 minutes. Many applauded when Beaulieu read the tally.

The possibility of cutting police services arose during an Oct. 19 Town Council meeting, when the group discussed residents’ property tax concerns. The group slated a public hearing, which was held Wednesday and also drew a sizable crowd.

For the council, it isn’t a question of whether the town needs police, but whether residents feel they can pay for it amid other important items such as ambulance service and road maintenance, Calhoun told the crowd at the hearing.

“The council recognizes the important role that the Ashland Police Department plays in our community,” she said. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to examine the cost of providing services.”

Residents shared concerns Wednesday about the town’s declining population and their tax bills. Some said they had moved to Ashland for its small-town feel, reduced crime and the fact that it has a police department.

The department’s closure would have transferred policing services to the combined coverage of the Maine State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, who have also taken up duties for the other three nearby departments that have closed.

In the last six years, five small Maine towns have dissolved police forces, largely because of recruiting difficulties. Millinocket closed in 2020, followed by Van Buren in 2021, Limestone in 2023, Washburn in 2024 and Mexico last year.

Deputies and state troopers have divided The County into six zones. Each organization takes on three zones for a month and then they switch.



Response times for both agencies average about 30 minutes, Sheriff Peter Johnson and State Police Lt. Brian Harris said at Wednesday’s hearing.

Ashland’s operation includes Montpetit, two full-time and five reserve officers.

As people offered him handshakes and hugs after the vote, Montpetit said he felt “really good.”

“It was humbling seeing this many people show up for this, and it was humbling seeing the positive effect that we’ve had on this community,” he said. “And I look forward to another year.”