Bangor looking to upset Oxford Hills in football playoffs for 2nd-straight season

Last season, the Bangor High School football team upset Oxford Hills/Buckfield in the Class A North semifinals, 35-6, one week after the Vikings had thumped the Rams 34-7 in the regular season finale.

The 4-4 and fourth-seeded Rams will look to replicate that on Friday night at 7 p.m. when they visit South Paris to take on 7-1 top seed Oxford Hills/Buckfield after losing to the Vikings 28-0 last week in Bangor.

The high school football playoffs are in full swing with all six classes involved.

In the other Class A North semifinal on Friday night, second seed Portland (7-2) will entertain No. 3 Windham (6-3) for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Defending regional titlist Portland beat Windham 39-13 during the regular season.

In Class B North, fourth seed Fryeburg Academy, 5-4 and a 48-6 winner over Messalonskee of Oakland in a quarterfinal matchup, will travel to play top seed Lawrence of Fairfield, 8-0, at 7 p.m. on Friday with third seed Skowhegan, 6-3, venturing to Augusta to face second seed Cony High, 7-1, beginning at 6 p.m.

Skowhegan blanked Brunswick 35-0 in the quarterfinals.

Lawrence and Cony earned first-round byes.

Lawrence beat Fryeburg Academy 27-14 in their regular season matchup and Cony edged Skowhegan 42-35.

There are four Friday night quarterfinal games in statewide Class C with all listing a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Eighth seed Gardiner (3-6) will trek to Turner to face top seed Leavitt (9-0), second seed and defending state champ Greely of Cumberland Center (7-1) will entertain No. 7 Oceanside/North Haven (5-4), third seed Hermon (7-2) will take on No. 6 Nokomis of Newport (4-5) and No. 4 Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (7-2) will await fifth seed Wells (6-3).

Leavitt bested Gardiner in the regular season, 48-7, while Hermon beat Nokomis 28-6 and Greely bested Oceanside/North Haven 35-8.

Foxcroft Academy and Wells did not play during the regular season.

In Class D North, third seed John Bapst/Bangor Christian, 5-4, will visit Pittsfield to face No. 2 Maine Central Institute (6-2) on Friday night at 7 p.m. in one semifinal and, on Saturday at 1 p.m., top seed Winslow (7-1) will host fifth seed Madison (3-6) in the other.

John Bapst/Bangor beat Oak Hill of Sabattus 43-33 in the quarterfinals and Madison upset Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln, 6-0.

John Bapst and MCI did not play during the regular season but Winslow beat Madison 50-18.

Regional champions will be crowned in Eight-Player football.

In Eight-Player Large Schools title games, 6-3 Mount Desert Island, winner of four straight and the second seed, will travel to Old Town (8-1) for a 1 p.m. North championship tilt on Saturday with the winner taking on the Yarmouth (9-0) and Spruce Mountain of Jay (7-2) victor in the state title game the following weekend.

MDI advanced to the final with a 22-14 win over rival Ellsworth/Sumner and Old Town beat the Houlton/Hodgdon cooperative team 60-2. Old Town beat MDI during the regular season 50-12.

Yarmouth bested Gray-New Gloucester 52-6 in the semifinals and Spruce Mountain beat Cape Elizabeth, 44-16.

In Eight-Player Small Schools, 4-4 Orono will visit defending state champ Stearns/Schenck (9-0) for a 7 p.m. Friday North title game with the Southern final on Saturday at 6 p.m. between 9-0 Old Orchard Beach and 6-2 Boothbay Region.

Orono beat Washington Academy of East Machias 64-22 in the semifinals and has won four of its last five games while Stearns/Schenck eliminated Bucksport 54-0.

Stearns/Schenck beat Orono 40-20 during the regular season.

Boothbay Region upended Telstar of Bethel 44-17 in the South semis with Old Orchard Beach ousting Maranacook of Readfield, 42-0.

Old Orchard Beach earned a 50-26 regular season victory over Boothbay Region.