Maine’s professional soccer teams opening Bangor pop-up store

Maine’s only professional soccer teams are opening a pop-up shop in Bangor.

The teams, Portland Hearts of Pine and Maine Wildness, will open a retail store on Nov. 13 at 22 State St., the club said in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon.

The new clubs have been wildly popular, with tickets for both teams selling out in minutes. The men’s team, Hearts of Pine, had its inaugural season in 2025. The women’s team, Maine Wildness, kicks off in 2027.

The new shop, open through Jan. 3, will have an exclusive Paul Bunyan design, the club said.