Milford man stopped bringing children to doctors before toddler froze to death, court doc says

The man accused of letting his toddler freeze to death had been negligent with his children in the weeks before, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shane McLaughlin, 37, didn’t bring his three children to multiple medical appointments in December 2025 while there was an active investigation by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, a 35-page report from Maine State Police said.

McLaughlin, of Milford, is charged with one felony count of manslaughter, as well as three counts of child endangerment, in Penobscot County Superior Court. His 1-year-old daughter, Eleanora Ray McLaughlin, died of hypothermia at the family’s home on Dec. 28.

His attorney and DHHS did not respond to requests for comment.

McLaughlin’s now-3-year-old son woke up asking for a drink around 4:30 a.m. and the father discovered Eleanora was dead in her playpen, the report said.

Her twin sister was hypothermic when EMS arrived, but a warm, dry blanket helped get her body temperature up to normal by the time she arrived at the hospital, the report said. Her older brother was fine.

“One can opine” that the twin sister may have suffered a similar fate to Eleanora if McLaughlin hadn’t gotten up to get his son a drink, the police affidavit said.

There was no heat in the Milford home the night of Eleanora’s death. McLaughlin had been using a space heater for the bedroom where he and the children slept. Each twin slept in their own playpen, with the space heater between them.

McLaughlin said he could see his breath when he woke up that day, the report said. It was 18 degrees in the home when police arrived and -10 degrees outside.

During an interview with police, McLaughlin was shocked to learn Eleanora died of hypothermia and said he didn’t understand how it could have happened, the report said.

The details in the document come from the Maine State Police investigation and interviews with DHHS case workers. McLaughlin and his ex-wife, Erika, had their parental rights terminated for another child in 2018, the report said. She left Maine the summer before Eleanora’s death and had limited contact with her children.

McLaughlin was negligent in providing a safe environment for his children, the report said. His mother lived just over a mile down the road and had adequate heat, but he did not ask if they could stay there. He also didn’t ask his former mother-in-law, who lives in Bangor.

He told police he hated asking for help because people either ask for help in return or run their mouth, the report said. He “negligently put his pride ahead of the safety of his children,” the report said.

Two investigations in 2025 were closed by DHHS with no findings of neglect by McLaughlin. The second investigation was closed six days before Eleanora’s death. While the investigation was open, McLaughlin failed to bring the kids to three doctor’s appointments.

One concern for the appointments included cellulitis on Eleanora’s foot. A medical professional previously tried to explain the seriousness of the infection, but McLaughlin didn’t seem to grasp the situation, the report said.

When first responders arrived at the home, they found the kitchen littered with trash and feces, with unwashed dishes and food everywhere, the report said. The room smelled like urine, feces and smoke. There was no running water in the home.

However, when DHHS made a prescheduled home visit in November, the case worker found no safety concerns, the report said. The worker did not check to see if there was running water in the home.

There were concerns within DHHS but there wasn’t enough evidence to keep a case open, the report said. A July 2025 case also found no safety concerns.

McLaughlin would not accept recommendations from medical professionals for child development specialists because he felt targeted, the report said.

A Jan. 22 report from DHHS substantiated findings of child abuse and neglect by McLaughlin. The two surviving children were taken from his custody and placed with their maternal grandmother.

Before his arrest last week, McLaughlin had been working toward reunification through DHHS. The department said it’s too soon to say what will happen next in that case.

McLaughlin is held in the Penobscot County Jail on a $250,000 cash bail.