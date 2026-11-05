Midcoast middle school temporarily closed after bedbugs found

WALDOBORO, Maine — “Out of an abundance of caution,” RSU 40 decided to arrange for a comprehensive professional pest treatment at Medomak Middle School after several bed bugs were discovered.

“While we understand that this news may be unsettling, we want to reassure families that there is currently no indication of an infestation at our school,” said a letter sent to families from Superintendent Daniel Welch and Principal Joshua Snyder.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have also made the decision to arrange for a comprehensive professional treatment of the entire school. Although there is no evidence of a larger problem, we feel this proactive approach is the best way to provide peace of mind to our students, staff, and families,” the letter stated.

Maine regulations require advanced notification before certain treatments can be performed in schools.

“This will, unfortunately, have an impact on schools days this week and early next week.

For Nov. 5, there is no school for MMS students. Teachers and support staff will spend the day creating online lessons and activities.

Friday, Nov. 6, Monday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 10 will be remote learning days for the middle school students.

The district encouraged families to take a few simple precautions:

Check belongings: Look over your child’s backpack, coat, and other personal items.

Know what to look for: Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects, about the size of an apple seed when fully grown. Small dark spots on bedding or fabric can also be a sign.

Keep an eye out at home: If you have concerns, check bedding, mattress seams, and areas where belongings are stored.

Reach out: If you discover bed bugs or have questions, please contact the school.

“It’s important to remember that bed bugs can travel on clothing and personal belongings, and their presence is not a reflection of anyone’s cleanliness or housekeeping. They are a nuisance but are not known to spread disease,” the letter stated.

This story appears through a media partnership with Midcoast Villager.