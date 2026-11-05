Basic & Advanced Erosion Control Practices Certification on Nov. 12

If you are an excavation contractor, landscaper, well driller or other individual involved with soil disturbance within the shoreland zone and have not yet taken a class, sign up now so that you won’t have to turn away jobs! The course is geared for, and of primary interest to contractors but could also be helpful to municipal code enforcement officers, consultants, engineers and public works employees.

In this 8-hour course, participants learn why erosion control practices are important; be exposed to the principles of erosion and sedimentation; learn how to properly install and maintain Erosion & Sedimentation Control Best Management Practices; and become familiar with regulations requiring Erosion and Sediment BMPs. Participants are provided with information on the proper selection, installation, and maintenance of ESC practices in accordance with Maine DEP’s “Erosion and Sediment Control Practices Field Guide for Contractors.”

John Maclaine of Maine DEP will facilitate this course, which is necessary to become a Contractor Certified in Erosion and Sedimentation Control Practices by the Department.

Pre-registration with payment of $95 (mail-in registration)/$98 (online registration) is required by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Attendees may register and pay at the Knox-Lincoln SWCD website at https://www.knox-lincoln.org/events-workshops/basic-and-advanced-erosion-control-practices-certification-nov-2026 or for more information, contact Knox-Lincoln SWCD office at 207-596-2040 or cindy@knox-lincoln.org.

Knox-Lincoln SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.