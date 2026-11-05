OUT Maine opens new OUT Maine Action Fund

ROCKLAND — On Oct. 30, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization OUT Maine announced the opening of a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization to expand their work for LGBTQIA2S+ rights and civic engagement across the state: OUT Maine Action Fund.

OUT Maine Action Fund fights for queer and trans youth in Maine’s biggest cities as well as the smallest rural towns. From lobbying in Augusta to advocating at school boards, and empowering the next generation of leaders, the organization aims to protect the rights of LGBTQIA2S+ youth and adults at the local and state level. Their official mission reads: “OUT Maine Action Fund is dedicated to building a Maine where all LGBTQ+ youth are safe, celebrated, and empowered through leadership development, legislative advocacy, and public education. We develop emerging leaders, champion affirming policies, and build inclusive communities where every young person has the opportunity to thrive.”

Where OUT Maine focuses on providing youth programming with a variety of themes and subject areas guided by social and emotional learning outcomes, OUT Maine Action Fund will focus more heavily on legislative policy work.

“Starting the OUT Maine Action Fund was the logical next step for our growing organization, so that we could expand our policy work beyond the limits of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” Sue Campbell, executive director of both OUT Maine and OUT Maine Action Fund, said. “Our team is looking forward to continuing and amplifying advocacy efforts at the legislative level for queer and trans youth.”

OUT Maine’s Policy Director, Ash Northey, will be taking the lead on much of the work under OUT Maine Action Fund. “This is huge for us,” she says. “And the support we’ve gotten over the last few years is proof that communities in Maine are willing to stand up and fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Now we’ll have a better platform to do so alongside them.”

OUT Maine Action Fund’s new website was launched, as well as social media profiles.

To support the OUT Maine Action Fund, folks can place donations through the new website. The organization is also accepting applications for volunteers, especially those willing to provide future testimony, attend school board meetings, contact legislators, and more. Learn more about ways to get involved at outmaineactionfund.org.