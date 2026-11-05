Animal rights group petitions Maine to adopt rules for salmon farms

An animal rights group has petitioned the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to establish new rules improving the welfare of farmed salmon in aquaculture operations.

Animal Outlook, a Washington-based animal welfare nonprofit, launched the petition drive. The group has previously campaigned against major agricultural brands, including poultry giant Tyson Foods, Nestlé, Dreyer’s and Häagen-Dazs.

The group submitted the petition under the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, which allows citizens to request that state agencies adopt or modify rules. State law requires the department to begin rulemaking proceedings within 60 days of receiving a petition signed by at least 150 registered Maine voters.

The process requires the department to review the petition and offer the public an opportunity to submit comments.

A department spokesperson said officials received the petition Sept. 29 and expect to begin the rulemaking process later this month.

Ben Williamson, Animal Outlook’s executive director, said the group took action after conducting two investigations into conditions at Cooke Aquaculture USA’s Bingham hatchery. In 2019, the group — then called Compassion Over Killing — released undercover video from the facility showing fungal infections and workers manhandling fish.

The department responded with an investigation, but Williamson said officials focused primarily on encouraging Cooke to voluntarily improve its practices.

Cooke Aquaculture USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Cooke Inc., holds 24 active permits covering 620 acres of Maine waters. With locations stretching from Swan’s Island and Frenchboro in the Midcoast north to Eastport, it is by far the state’s largest finfish aquaculture operation.

Parent company Cooke Inc., headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada, also manages 64 fish pen leases in Passamaquoddy Bay through Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd. The company sells its farmed salmon in the United States under the brand name True North.

Animal Outlook investigated the Bingham hatchery a second time late last year and found the same practices it documented in 2019 were ongoing.

Although this marks the second time Animal Outlook has criticized Cooke, Williamson said the organization targets industry practices rather than specific companies.

“We’re targeting finfish aquaculture the same way we go after poultry or pork producers, regardless of what company runs the facility,” he said.

In early 2019, True North Seafood announced a product collaboration with Martha Stewart, but she later dropped that collaboration. Following its latest investigation, Animal Outlook presented its findings to Hannaford, the Scarborough-based supermarket chain and primary distributor in Maine of True North products. Hannaford replied that it had received a 90-day corrective action plan from Cooke.

Last month, FarmStand, another Washington-based animal welfare organization, filed a consumer deception lawsuit in New York against Hannaford and its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA. The lawsuit alleges the grocery chain deceptively markets its farm-raised seafood as sustainable.

Cooke Aquaculture USA also faces a lawsuit filed last year by the Conservation Law Foundation alleging the company violated the Clean Water Act. The lawsuit claims Cooke discharged uneaten fish food, feces, dead fish, chemicals and fuel into Maine waters.

The lawsuit describes “dead zones” around Cooke’s net pens, areas where trash from company sites prevents fishing, a “thick layer of toxic sediment on the ocean floor” and lobster traps covered in a “foul-smelling black sludge.”

Cooke sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but a U.S. District Court judge in Maine ruled in September that the case could proceed, as reported by Inside Climate News.

Cooke Aquaculture USA did not respond to a request for comment.

This story appears as part ofa collaborationto strengthen investigative journalism in Maine between the BDN and The Maine Monitor.Read more about the partnership.