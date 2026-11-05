Bridgton‑Lake Region Rotary Club partners with CrossWalk Community Outreach for Veterans Day lunch

NAPLES — The Bridgton‑Lake Region Rotary Club will partner with CrossWalk Community Outreach to host a Veterans Day luncheon from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at CrossWalk’s new facility, 11 October Road in Naples. The meal will follow the noon color guard presentation at the Naples monument. The luncheon honors veterans and their guests from throughout the area, all of whom are invited to enjoy chili dogs or chicken sliders free of charge. Please RSVP at www.crosswalkco.org.

New Rotarian Charlotte Kelly is championing the event.

“Charlotte has brought a whole new level of veterans activities to the club,” Rotary Club President Rick Whelchel said. “In addition to this luncheon, we helped fund two guardians on a recent Maine Honor Flight and will soon host the new director and the two guardians at an upcoming meeting. Charlotte is a real asset to the club.”

Kelly added, “I’m passionate about serving veterans. I’ve been a Maine Honor Flight Guardian, am a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 155 and stay active with other local veterans organizations.”

CrossWalk Community Outreach will host the luncheon from its new full‑service facility, which provides essential support for individuals facing mental health challenges, addiction recovery, domestic abuse, homelessness or difficulties navigating public benefits. The organization also offers grocery and clothing assistance, a Warming and Cooling Center, showers and laundry, senior exercise classes, holiday meals, student backpacks, employment help and notary services.

For more information about the Bridgton‑Lake Region Rotary Club programs and projects, visit LakeRegionRotary.com or follow the club on Facebook. Rotary meets on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. at the Bridgton Alliance Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome at no cost. Coffee is served. For a Zoom link, email LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.