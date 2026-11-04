Wildfire near Maine border grows to about 1,000 acres

A wildfire about a mile from Maine’s border with New Hampshire has grown to about 1,000 acres, the White Mountain National Forest said Wednesday.

The Wild River fire is 11% contained and burning about 7 miles southeast of Gorham, New Hampshire. More than 50 firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the fire.

Dry leaf litter and a lingering drought in the area are helping the fire spread through what officials said was “steep, hard-to-reach terrain.”

Crews are clearing vegetation to build fire lines where they can safely work, and helicopters are dropping water in areas that may be inaccessible to firefighters.

Officials are preparing a closure order that would bar public entry to the area and keep it accessible to firefighters and emergency crews.

The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon. Its cause is under investigation.